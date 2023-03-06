Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva made her stunning debut in the world of movies and entertainment in the year 2018 and from there onwards, it’s indeed been a fascinating journey for her indeed. Fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and that’s why, despite dealing with a lot of negativity, she’s also got the kind of desired success and appreciation that she would have hoped for from the masses. Today marks a special day for all fans and admirers of Janhvi Kapoor as the actress celebrates her birthday today in grand style. Well, for fans, one news update that has made all of them immensely happy is the fact that she’s now officially going to be a part of NTR 30. So far, rumours were rife about her being a part of the project. Well, now, the actress in her latest post has confirmed the same and well, we can’t keep calm. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

