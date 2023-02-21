It is finally happening. The third part of the Hera Pheri franchise has taken off with the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

When I reached out to the super-versatile Paresh Rawal he confirmed the above report.

Further details were ferreted out from sources which confirm that Farhad Samji and not Anees Bazmee is directing Hera Pheri 3. Anees had confirmed to me that he was in advanced negotiations with producer Firoz Nadiadwala for Hera Pheri 3.

However there were monetary issues that could not be sorted out. Farhad Samji’s inclusion as director comes as a huge surprise as Farhad is a protégé of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, cousin of Firoz Nadiadwala. The two cousins haven not been on speaking terms for decades.