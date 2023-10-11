Movies | News

Party King Ranbir Kapoor To Stay Away From Alcohol For This Reason; Read Here

Ranbir Kapoor who is usually a party freak, will stay away from alcohol and meat eating for this big reason. Read this news here and understand the actor's priorities.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Oct,2023 13:15:34
Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor is known to be a flamboyant young man who lives life to the fullest. The complete family man is assumed to be a party-happy personality, wanting to set himself free at every given opportunity. Meat eating and alcohol always get a thumbs-up from Ranbir Kapoor, is what we hear. However, this habit of Ranbir is about to change for the good!! And there is a big reason for this, is what we hear! The reason for this is that Ranbir Kapoor is due to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus film Ramayana. Yes, a report on siasat dot com talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

The film in the making will be a trilogy with Sai Pallavi playing Sita and South Star Yash playing Raavan.

According to the reports, Ranbir Kapoor may abstain from drinking and will not eat meat during the shooting of the film. It is believed that the Brahmastra actor who is addicted to wild parties may try to be away from everything during the shooting of the film so that anything messy would not come out which can hurt the film later.

As per sources, Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will join shooting from February next year while Yash will be available from July 2024.

Do you want to see this positive change happen to Ranbir Kapoor? Why not? Ranbir who was seen in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will surely do his best in the role of Lord Rama.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

