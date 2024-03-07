PM Modi Knows How To Respect Artistes

He didn’t have to do it. But PM Modi paid a visit to the yesteryears’ screen queen Vyajanthimala’s residence in Chennai last week.

It was a flash visit that left the 90-year old dancing diva deeply moved.

A source close to Vyajanthimalaji reveals, “It was a warm gesture from Modiji. And the least expected. She was very touched. At a time when she feels most of her own ilk(actors,dancers,artistes) have forgotten her, she got this life-affirming knock on the door. Modiji knows how to respect artistes.”

The Prime Minister is indeed a connossieur of the arts. His bonding with Lataji until her death was known to all. Calling Lataji his ‘Badi Bahen’ PM Modi said she was not only elder in umr(age)but also by her karm(deeds). PM Modi spoke of Lataji’s saralta(simplicity).

The PM also spoke about how that one voice of Lata Mangeshkar ties up the entire Indian ethos from pre-Partition days to present times.

Vyjayanthimala too is a huge fan of Lataji’s voice.

In a recent interaction with this writer she said, “I cannot imagine what my performances in my best films Madhumati, Sadhana, Sangam, Devdas and Ganga Jamuna would have been without Lataji’s songs. Her songs certainly added an extra dimension to my performances. I am not surprised to know that Modiji has a deep fondness for Lataji. He is a man of highly refined aesthetics.”