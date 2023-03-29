Ponniyin Selvan I was undoubtedly one of the best movies of the year 2022. The movie saw the union of actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and many others and well, if the movie is made by none other than legendary Mani Ratnam, you simply know that you are in for a visual delight and treat. The first part was released in 2022 and ever since then, fans were eagerly waiting for the second part after enjoying the first part.

The movie is set to release in cinemas very soon and amidst all this, the trailer of the movie was launched today. A special audio launch event took place as well where Aishwarya Rai graced the occasion. The trailer of the movie is currently creating a lot of buzz and we love it. The movie is set to release in cinemas on April 28, 2023. Check out below –

Well, what's your take on this trailer ladies and gentlemen? Do you think the movie will successfully create more buzz than the first part?