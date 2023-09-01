Movies | News

Prabhas starrer Salaar release gets delayed due to post-production [Reports]

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Sep,2023 18:35:16
The eagerly awaited Indian film ‘Salaar,’ featuring Prabhas in the lead role, is facing a setback as its release date, initially set for September 28, has been postponed. The action-packed pan-India thriller, directed by Prashant Neel known for ‘KGF,’ will not be gracing the silver screen this month due to ongoing post-production work. It is now anticipated that ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ may see the light of day in either December 2023 or January 2024, with an official announcement regarding the new release date imminent.

This delay, attributed to necessary post-production refinements, has generated considerable interest in the film’s dedicated fanbase and the movie industry as a whole. The filmmakers, including Prabhas and Prashant Neel, have collectively agreed to push back the release date, a decision communicated to distributors in the USA and India, with bookings in the USA set to be cancelled and refunds provided. The finalization of a new release date is expected to impact the broader movie calendar, with further details emerging once the revised date is officially disclosed, as mentioned in a report by Pink Villa.

‘Salaar’ is unquestionably one of the most eagerly awaited Indian cinema releases this year, promising an unparalleled larger-than-life cinematic experience. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead antagonist role, supported by a talented ensemble cast, including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and others.

While efforts were made to confirm this postponement with the film’s representatives, no response has been received at this time.

