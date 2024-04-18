Pratik Gandhi On His Wife Joining Him On Screen

Applause Entertainment’s posh biopic on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi seems to be getting bigger by the week.We now have ‘Gandhi’ Pratik’s real-life wife Bhamini Oza playing Kasturba in Applause Entertainment and Hansal Mehta’s series on Mahatma Gandhi

Pratik spoke on the joys of working with his life partner. “I am very very happy.I have seen her working hard all these years and patiently preparing and waiting for that one big break.I have always felt she is a terrific actor.. I have seen a lot of her work on stage. I love her both in dramatic roles and comedy.”

Pratik has shared the stage and screen space with his wife. “We have worked together on stage and a short film.”

The short-film Shimmy streaming on Amazon’s miniTV brought Pratik Gandhi and his wife actress Bhamini Oza together on screen for the first time.

Says the Scam actor, “Shimmy was a short film and it explored a new-age father -daughter relationship. It was written by Jai Mehta, son of Hansal who is directing us in the Mahatma Gandhi series, and Disha Rindani and directed by Disha . What made it really special for me was that my wife Bhamini and I were seen on screen together in this so I was excited .We had done theatre together before but this was mainstream onscreen for the first time.”