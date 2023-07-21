Project K is now officially titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, deets inside

Excitement and anticipation filled the air at San Diego Comic-Con as the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming film, previously shrouded in mystery under the working title “Project K,” finally lifted the curtain to reveal its true identity. The film, now officially titled “Kalki 2898 AD,” promises to transport audiences into a futuristic world of action and adventure.

The unveiling event was eagerly awaited by fans, especially after the initial first look of the actor received mixed reactions, leaving some unimpressed. However, the filmmakers took note of the feedback and swiftly responded by pulling down the first look and replacing it with a new and improved version that truly captured the essence of the film.

A fierce ensemble cast

In this thrilling sci-fi epic, the ensemble cast features some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the stunning Deepika Padukone, and the charismatic Prabhas. The first glimpse showcased them as formidable warriors, braving a war-like scenario in the distant future.

As the teaser of “Kalki 2898 AD” mesmerized the Comic-Con audience, the film’s release date announcement further added to the excitement. Fans can mark their calendars for 2024 when this grand cinematic spectacle will hit the theaters, promising a visually stunning and action-packed experience.

The ambitious project, led by a talented team of filmmakers and actors, has piqued the curiosity of cinephiles worldwide. With its ‘futuristic’ setting and an ensemble of stellar performers, “Kalki 2898 AD” has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated films of the coming year, igniting the imagination of fans as they eagerly await its release.

