‘Pushpa 2’ First Song Release Date: “Pushpa Pushpa” starring Allu Arjun to come out on THIS date

The globally-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna has brought a hurricane after the makers teased the fans and the audiences with the stunning teaser and dynamic poster. Ever since the release, the film has been trending on social media and the excitement of everyone doubled when the makers announced the release of the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from Allu Arjun starrer.

Continuing the road to the film’s release, the makers have dropped the lyrical promo of the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’. As the title suggests, the song promises to be a catchy foot-tapping song that promises a larger-than-life introduction to Allu Arjun’s iconic character Pushpa Raj.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Taking to the social media. the makers captioned,

“#Pushpa2FirstSingle “Pushpa Pushpa” will be out on May 1st at 11:07 AM.”

https://www.instagram.com/alluarjunonline/reel/C6JA2OrPppT/

Going to the lyrical promo, the song promises to be an electrifying track with the rage of Allu Arjun as the Pushpa attached to it. The chanting in the background of ‘Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa’ ignites the goosebumps and makes us more excited to watch the full song released on 1st May 2024 at 110:07 AM.

Talking about the film, earlier this month on the birthday of Allu Arjun, on 8th April, the makers dropped a glimpse of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The intriguing look of Allu Arjun from the Mass Jathaara has caught a rage among the masses and it is nothing short of spectacular. The film promises a commercial potboiler and after the teaser release, the fans and the audiences were waiting for the new updates from the film.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.