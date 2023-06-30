R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?

Famous director R Balki talked about the success of films cannot be generated, and if the film fails to relate to the audience, majorly because they haven’t been able to treat the people to feel better or get educated about the world. Read more to know the full details

R Balki, in a seminar by the Confederation of Indian Industry, was questioned about the emergence of South industries as a major commercial force in Hindi cinema as Hindi films are losing grip on their audience. Taking the example of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, he said, “We saw this film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. After a very long time, we went to the theatre. And surprise, surprise, we just went to a theatre after a very long time, and Gauri and I were sitting and watching, and we were just so happy by the end of the film. It’s not the most perfect film, there’s a lot of lousy things about it. But it made us so damn happy.”

He added, “And I just thought, ‘What is it that we don’t know that is making us so happy?’ It’s simple, pure cinema. It’s not Hindi or South or whatever. Pure cinema, love story, with a little modern touches here and there. A pristine love story, it’s got all the lovely songs, all the slow-motions, the same heroine going to the airport and the hero has to catch her, the tropes are all there, but it works like magic. Sometimes, as filmmakers, when we aim for the pocket, we wish (the audience) would take (the money) out, but we’re not allowing them to take it out, because they go to the cinema to feel better about the world, to learn something about the world, or to feel different…”

Source: IndianExpress

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.