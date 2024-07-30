Radhikka Madan on going through cosmetic surgery to enhance looks: “I may just get it done”

Actor Radhikka Madan has gradually managed to make a mark at the movies where her recent performance in the film, Sarfira has won her a lot of love and critical acclaim. In a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Madan went on to have a heart-to-heart talk and one of the topics was about cosmetic fillers, not judging her contemporaries for going through the knife and her being trolled for her appearance as well.

The actress went on to remark how she doesn’t look down upon her peers who have gone through surgeries and has no judgment for them. These enhancements can boost self-confidence and improve self-image, so there is nothing wrong with that.

She did highlight that so far, in her career, she has not felt the need to do it even though she has been trolled for her appearance in the past. She mentioned how earlier in her career, she was remarked upon having a slightly uneven jawline, which she would laugh off saying that she doesn’t measure it.

But she did talk about how if she decided to undergo any cosmetic procedure in future, she would do it without any hesitation. While she doesn’t need it now, her perspective might change later. She might get it done based on how she views herself in the upcoming years. On the work front, apart from just having a release in the form of Sarfira, Madan also has the film, Sanaa, which has been doing festival rounds.