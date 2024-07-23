TV Actresses who are successful in Bollywood: From Radhikka Madan to Mrunal Thakur & more

The transition from the small screen to the big screen was always considered to be a huge leap of faith, where the ratio of success of the actors who did it back then was minimal. Now with the advent and evolution of OTT, there are innumerable avenues that actors can be a part of but over the years, there have been a few female actors who transitioned seamlessly to the big screen, and continue to be a force-

Vidya Balan

It might take a moment to remember that even though Balan has been a part of the big screen for two decades now, she actually started on TV when she played the much-loved role of Meenakshi in the legendary show, Hum Paanch. Today, she is one of the finest we have.

Yami Gautam

There is a possibility that many might not even remember that Gautam actually started off on the small screen before making her big screen break in Vicky Donor. But she indeed was as she started in two successful shows Chaand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. Today, she has several successful films to her name, especially on OTT like Lost, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, A Thursday and Dasvi, apart from having a box office success earlier this year in the form of Article 370.

Mouni Roy

Some people don’t even recognise Mouni Roy anymore from her TV days but she was a phenomenon with her role of Krushna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She continued her TV innings for a long time before moving to the big screen and OTT with films like Brahmastra: Shiva – Part One, Gold, and Romeo Akbar Walter among others.

Mrunal Thakur

Probably one of the most successful actresses on the list, Thakur had a quiet transition with her critically acclaimed film, Love Sonia and now, she has been in about 16 films across multiple languages in five years. For the TV folks, she will be best remembered as Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya.

Ankita Lokhande

It is no secret that Lokhande is still very much a TV person and is lovingly remembered for her stint in Pavitra Rishta and more recently, her reality show innings of Bigg Boss 17 with husband, Vicky Jain. But slowly and steadily, Lokhande is making a mark on the big screen as well having appeared in films like Manikarnika, Baaghi 3, and most recently, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Radhikka Madan

Also, one of the other more successful actors on the big screen, Radhikka Madan has managed to wow one and all with her acting prowess, as she continues to have several films to her credit which include Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, Kuttey and most recently in Sarfira. For the TV lovers, she will also be loved as Ishaani in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.