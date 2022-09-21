The hunt for an exciting script for the fourth instalment of the Krissh franchise is still on. The team of writers are still on look-out for the perfect fit.

“We have a couple of ideas.We know what we want to do in Krissh 4 and it will be nothing like what we have already done in the first three Krissh films,” reveals Rakesh Roshan.

“Since we did Krissh 3, the audience has matured. They are exposed to the best cinema all over the world. We cannot given them an experience that is not on a par with what they see in cinema in the rest of the world,” says Rakesh Roshan.