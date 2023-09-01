Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate their first Varalakshmi Vratham with daughter Klin Kaara, see pics

Ram Charan and Upasana‘s daughter, Klin Kaara, continues to captivate our hearts with their charming posts. Recently, Upasana shared a heartwarming snapshot from their Varalakshmi Vratham puja celebration.

In the photo, Upasana is seated amidst a serene arrangement of idols, cradling Klin Kaara, whose adorable face remains concealed by an emoji. Varalakshmi Vratham is a sacred observance primarily cherished by women in South India, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.

In her caption, Upasana expressed her joy, stating, “My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara—a cherished moment filled with love.”

Here take a look at the post-

Welcoming Parenthood

The couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few weeks back, they shared heartfelt glimpses from their daughter’s naming ceremony, christening her as “Klin Kaara Konidela.” The name, drawn from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, symbolizes a transformative and purifying energy that fosters spiritual enlightenment—a heartfelt tribute to their daughter, celebrated with immense affection from their families.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, has garnered a substantial fan following with his impressive filmography. Notable for his dynamic screen presence and versatile acting skills, he has starred in a diverse range of films. Some of his acclaimed works include “Magadheera,” a historical fantasy film that catapulted him to stardom, the high-octane action thriller “Dhruva,” and the blockbuster political drama “Rangasthalam.” Ram Charan’s ability to seamlessly switch between various genres has established him as one of Tollywood’s most sought-after actors, and fans eagerly anticipate his future cinematic ventures.

His recent film RRR, where he starred alongside Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt also bagged the Oscar and later the National Award too.