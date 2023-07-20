ADVERTISEMENT
Ram Charan celebrates wife Upasana’s birthday, gets emotional as he holds daughter Kaara for the first time

Ram Charan's Instagram post featured a video that beautifully documented the emotions surrounding the birth of their beloved daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The video, filled with touching moments, showcased the love and warmth shared by the couple as they embrace parenthood with open arms

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 21:04:10
Double celebrations are in full swing in the Konidela household as the renowned Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, rings in her 34th birthday on Thursday. Adding to the joyous occasion, the couple’s newborn daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, also marks her one-month milestone on the same auspicious day. The elated actor took to social media to share a heartwarming video capturing the bliss and relief of welcoming their bundle of joy into the world.

Ram Charan’s Instagram post featured a video that beautifully documented the emotions surrounding the birth of their beloved daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The video, filled with touching moments, showcased the love and warmth shared by the couple as they embrace parenthood with open arms. This touching gesture melted the hearts of fans and followers, who poured in heartfelt wishes and blessings for the family on their special day.

In the accompanying caption, he expressed his heartfelt wishes to his dear wife, Upasana, on her birthday, and simultaneously extended warm wishes to their little one on reaching the one-month milestone. The caption carried a red heart emoticon, symbolizing the immense love and affection the family holds for each other.

Take a look-

The video, undoubtedly a cherished memory for the couple, offered a glimpse into their journey of parenthood and the overwhelming joy that comes with embracing a new life into their family. It showcased the love and bond shared by Ram Charan and Upasana as they basked in the joyous moments of their daughter’s arrival. The couple’s happiness and contentment were palpable, leaving fans and well-wishers touched by the genuine emotions portrayed in the heartfelt video.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News