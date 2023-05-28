ADVERTISEMENT
Ram Charan To Produce Pseudo-Historic Costume Drama "The India House"

Ram Charan is one of the finest and most admired actors in the Indian entertainment space. His fans and admirers love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally and we love it. Well, let’s check out the latest happening at his end and you will love it

Author: Subhash K Jha
28 May,2023 12:30:04
Telugu superstar Ram Charan has taken a significant step in his career by launching his production banner, ‘V Mega Pictures.’ Partnering with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, the aim is to create groundbreaking and promote new talent in the film industry while providing a peculiar storytelling experience.Abhishek Agarwal Arts has produced The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

‘V Mega Pictures’ and ‘Abhishek Agarwal Arts’ have announced their first project -‘The India House’. The film is to be directed by debutant director, Ram Vamsi Krishna, and will star Nikhil Siddhartha and veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The announcement which was made on the occasion of the acclaimed freedom fighter Veer Savarkar‘s 140th birth anniversary.

Set in the pre-independence era in London, the film unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around The India House.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

