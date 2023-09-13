Movies | News

Ram Kamal celebrates his birthday in Kolkata after 20 years!

National Awarded Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee was in town to wrap up the post-production of his magum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan.

13 Sep,2023 15:39:31
National Awarded Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee was in town to wrap up the post-production of his magum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan. Incidentally, he won the much prestigious National Award for his short Hindi feature, Ek Duaa, starring Esha Deol at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony this year.
Superstar Dev and Rukmini clubbed both the events and celebrated with Ram Kamal in a private bash at their residence.

The party went on till wee hours, with exclusive food prepared by chefs. “Dev laid a huge table of delicacies from Burma to Bengal. The show stopper was shinkari raan and mangsher khichudi that night,” informs Ram Kamal. Currently, Dev is shooting Pradhan in North Bengal, and Rukmini is travelling for work.

Did the Bengal film industry which Ram Kamal had on his success? “I got tremendous response from Bollywood and South Indian Film Industry. Bengal gave lukewarm response, barring a few of my close friends like Rituparna Sengupta, Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, Sudipta Chakraborty and Prosenjit Chatterjee, I am thankful to all of them for making me feel special, ” he added.

Ram Kamal will be celebrating his birthday in Kolkata after almost 20 years since he shifted his base to Mumbai. So, how does it feel to be back home? “It’s definitely nice. I get to taste ‘payesh’ made by my mother. Incidentally, singer Iman Chakraborty also shared birthdate with me. She is throwing a bash for her industry people and asked me to join in to celebrate my birthday also..so I am looking forward to a joint birthday celebration this year,” says Ram Kamal.

Did anyone surprise you or give you anything special this year? “Since I am away from my wife Sarbani and son Rian, they are the ones who surprises me with something or the other. This year, my friend and colleague Paawaan Aagarwal and Pronoy Dasgupta gifted me something very thoughtful. It reflects love and emotion,” informs Ram Kamal.

The film bagged Best Social Cause Film at Indian International Film Festival of Boston this year in the USA Bollywood filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee with leading lady Esha Deol bagged the prestigious Indian International Film Festival of Boston Award (IIFFB) for their Hindi film Ek Duaa. Produced by Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, the film deals with the social cause issue of gender inequality. Written by Avinash Mukherjee, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. Unfortunately Ram Kamal and Esha Deol couldn't attend the award ceremony in Boston because of their work commitments in India. "I was busy with pre-production of my Bengali film Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan in Kolkata, while Esha was shooting for her web series Hunter in Mumbai. Though we both wanted to attend the screening of the film, somehow due to our prior commitments we couldn't make it," says director Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film was received with thunderous applause from international jury members and audiences. Lead actor and producer Esha Deol Takhtani says, "Ek Duaa is very close to my heart, and will always be. I am thankful to jury members and founder of IIFFB, Razia Mashkoor, for honouring our film with Best Social Cause Film. When my director Ram Kamal narrated the story, I was sure that I would like to be a part of this journey. This film also marks my debut as a producer, so it's all the more special. I am happy that international audiences are bestowing love on our film." Esha worked with Ram Kamal in his debut short film Cakewalk in 2019. The Festival Committee was gracious enough to courier the trophy to India, but Ram Kamal and Esha Deol had to wait until both finished their projects. "I was in Kolkata when the trophy arrived, and Esha was busy shooting her Hindi film in Mumbai. So we had to wait until we both figured out time to strike a pose with our trophy and celebrate the success," he added. Festival Founder Razia Mashkoor from Boston says, "The city of Boston has the unique distinction of boasting over 35,000 students of Indian origin. India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB) engages the cultural diversity of South Asia through our programming. Ram Kamal's Ek Duaa was a hard hitting film that touched everyone's heart. Esha Deol as Abida was heart warming and it was one of her finest performances." Ek Duaa features Rajveer Ankur Singh, Shreyansh Nick Nag and Barbie Sharma. Music composed by Shailendra Kumar and 9Emotions, cinematography by Modhura Palit and edited by Bodhaditya Bandyopadhyay. Noted Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recited a Hindi poem on girl child for this film written by Shonnet Berreto. Produced under the banner of Bharat Esha Films and Assorted Motion Pictures the film is currently streaming on Voot.
