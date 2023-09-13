Ram Kamal celebrates his birthday in Kolkata after 20 years!

National Awarded Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee was in town to wrap up the post-production of his magum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan. Incidentally, he won the much prestigious National Award for his short Hindi feature, Ek Duaa, starring Esha Deol at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony this year.

Superstar Dev and Rukmini clubbed both the events and celebrated with Ram Kamal in a private bash at their residence.

The party went on till wee hours, with exclusive food prepared by chefs. “Dev laid a huge table of delicacies from Burma to Bengal. The show stopper was shinkari raan and mangsher khichudi that night,” informs Ram Kamal. Currently, Dev is shooting Pradhan in North Bengal, and Rukmini is travelling for work.

Did the Bengal film industry which Ram Kamal had on his success? “I got tremendous response from Bollywood and South Indian Film Industry. Bengal gave lukewarm response, barring a few of my close friends like Rituparna Sengupta, Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, Sudipta Chakraborty and Prosenjit Chatterjee, I am thankful to all of them for making me feel special, ” he added.

Ram Kamal will be celebrating his birthday in Kolkata after almost 20 years since he shifted his base to Mumbai. So, how does it feel to be back home? “It’s definitely nice. I get to taste ‘payesh’ made by my mother. Incidentally, singer Iman Chakraborty also shared birthdate with me. She is throwing a bash for her industry people and asked me to join in to celebrate my birthday also..so I am looking forward to a joint birthday celebration this year,” says Ram Kamal.

Did anyone surprise you or give you anything special this year? “Since I am away from my wife Sarbani and son Rian, they are the ones who surprises me with something or the other. This year, my friend and colleague Paawaan Aagarwal and Pronoy Dasgupta gifted me something very thoughtful. It reflects love and emotion,” informs Ram Kamal.