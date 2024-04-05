Movies | News

Starring an alluring cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Rocking Star Yash as Ram, Sita and Ravana respectively, the stakes couldn't be higher. But it did get bigger with Oscar winners coming in.

After much speculation and wondering, things were finally underway for what’s touted to be one of the most ambitious films ever, Ramayana began shoot three days ago, as we reported.

Or could it be? If things weren’t big enough, a new report has come in which just solidifies how big this film is going to be.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have roped in legendary composers and Oscar winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman to compose the film. That’s right.

It was reported that Hans Zimmer is preparing to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. It was noted that Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari had consistently expressed their global vision for this Indian Epic and were making every effort to realize it. It was mentioned that Hans Zimmer was also intrigued by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and was fully prepared to compose the score for Ramayana.

While AR Rahman needs no introduction, for the ones who aren’t aware about Hans Zimmer, the legend has been associated with some of the finest soundtracks and background score in filmmaking and more popularly known for his collaborations with Christopher Nolan on films like the The Fark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, and Dunkirk among others.

Ramayana is presently on floors and is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian Cinema. The makers have sealed the script as a trilogy and the first of the three films is expected to be shot in the window of April to July, as things stand.

An official announcement is probably set to happen on 17th April 2024, which is the occasion of Ram Navami.