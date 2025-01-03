Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt but Raha Kapoor’s grumpy look wins the show

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the holiday season by traveling to Thailand with their family and friends. The couple welcomed 2025 by enjoying quality time together, from watching sunsets to dancing through the night, while ensuring their daughter Raha was comfortable and warm in their care. Alia recently shared a collection of photos from the vacation, capturing moments filled with joy and togetherness. In her caption, she wrote, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows…!! happy new year all.”

The first photo in the series shows Ranbir giving Alia a sweet kiss while Raha looks on affectionately. Another picture highlights Alia and Raha admiring the scenic sky. The album also includes a video of Alia cycling through greenery and snapshots of the family enjoying a cruise. Joining them on the trip were Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and others, adding to the warm celebrations.

Social media has been abuzz with images of Bollywood celebrities enjoying their year-end breaks, and the Kapoor-Bhatt family’s vacation was no exception. Neetu Kapoor had earlier shared a candid video from New Year’s Eve, where Ranbir was seen running toward Alia for a heartfelt hug as the clock struck midnight.

On the professional front, Alia recently completed work on her project ‘Alpha’ and has started filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War,’ which stars her alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Industry sources also suggest she’s in talks for a film with Dinesh Vijan. Ranbir, meanwhile, is gearing up for a packed schedule with multiple releases planned from 2026 to 2029, starting with ‘Love & War,’ expected to hit theaters in March 2026. He is also set to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ for a Diwali 2026 release.