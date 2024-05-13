Ranbir Kapoor led ‘Ramayana’ becomes India’s costliest film; mounted on a 835 crore budget?

There has been always been a consistent comparison between the biggest films coming from India and the quality of the effects, and other factors that we are able to present as opposed to the biggest Hollywood films that present world class VFX and scale. While that has always been a conversation, it has always been noted how Indian films are able to achieve what they do in a budget that is a fraction of what even mid-range Hollywood film obtains.

However, in recent times, some mega films have witnessed a surge in their budgets in order to achieve the same excellence and it seems the stakes are higher than ever. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that much-talked about and highly-anticipated film, Ramayana: Part One is mounted on a $100 million budget which basically calculates to Rs 835 crores. That’s right.

A source was also quoted saying that Ramayana isn’t just a film but an emotion and hence, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a spectacle. The source also metioned that Namit Malhotra is putting in all the efforts to scale the film to its highest order and that the aforementioned budget is only for Part One. The idea is to further a franchise while being a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana.

it is also said that film needs around 600 days of post-production work and hence work has been going on in full throttle.