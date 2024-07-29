Ranbir Kapoor on first meeting with Alia Bhatt, “She was 9 and I was 20 years old; it seems weird now”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor went on to have a rare heart-to-heart conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel, and serving as an anomaly, the actor opened up like never before. The duo engaged in conversations beyond movies which encapsulated life, business and even belief and faith. However, in one of the key moments when Kapoor was asked about his idea of romance, he was quick to talk about what is his idea of romance, and how is Alia Bhatt is a wife and a partner for life.

He first said, “The idea of romance is simple to me. Watching a movie, chatting, bitching etc. I am so lucky that I married someone who I am extremely close to as a friend. Alia is my best friend.”

When asked by Kamath as to how is Alia as a person, Kapoor said, “Alia is a wonderful person. She is very colorful. As known, she is 11 years younger to me. It is a funny story, when I first met Alia, she was 9 years old. I was 20 years old. We did a photoshoot together for a film that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make called ‘Balika Badhu’ – about child marriage. It seems a little weird to say it and think about it now but that is when I met her for the first time. However, she was then someone who I kept meeting over the years and I knew that this person is special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a daughter, a sister – everything. She really makes me smile. I love going on a holiday with her but I love coming home to her even more.”

He added, “She is a very ambitious girl and an overachiever. She is extremely passionate about her work so there are spaces where she is fragmented, and you really have to get her attention. But I guess, over the years, me cribbing to her about it – I have her attention now. She listens to me. She really made a lot of effort in changing more for me than I have, for her.”