Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga Will Up Their Fees For Animal Sequel

No matter what the final boxoffice outcome of Animal at the boxoffice, one hears from sources close to the producers that the sequel will happen.

“They had decided to go ahead with the sequel even before the film’s release.Director Sandeep Reddy and Ranbir have already discussed the sequel , and Reddy is readying the script .It is work in progress. The only thing that needs to be discussed is the remuneration for Reddy and Ranbir. The fee has to be re-negotiated on the basis of the volume of success for Animal,” a well-informed source informs.

While Vanga’s fee for directing Animal is unknown, for Ranbir Kapoor this is his most highly budgeted film to date, reportedly close to 175 crores , with his fee being 80 crores.

It likely that Ranbir will be paid close to a 100 crores for Animal 2(Animal Park is the tentative title).

Interestingly this would be Ranbir’s first film to get a sequel.