Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. As per reports in Hindustan Times, he has been directed to appear before the probe agency on October 10th. Ranbir had reportedly been associated with the Mahadev betting app as a social media influencer. He had been actively involved in promoting the platform and is said to have received payments for his promotional activities.

The case pertains to a money laundering probe against the founders of the Mahadev betting app case- Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Earlier, the ED seized ₹417 crore worth of proceeds of crime in the money laundering probe. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, some other Indian and Pakistani celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are under ED’s scanner for attending Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding in Dubai, as per a report from news platform India Today.

Earlier, the central investigating agency carried out searches in several cities including Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai in relation to the alleged money laundering networks connected with the Mahadev Online Book App, a betting platform headquartered in the UAE. Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal started the app and website for activities that are illegal in India like online casino and betting platforms. The app is banned in India, but the duo continue their business in several other countries.