Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani invited to Busan Film Festival, deets inside

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has received an official invitation to the prestigious Busan Film Festival, a highly anticipated event scheduled to unfold from October 4th to October 13th, 2023

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Sep,2023 12:18:03
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and helmed by the prolific Karan Johar, has once again captured the limelight. This romantic comedy has notched up a staggering achievement by crossing the illustrious 300-crore mark at the global box office, solidifying its status as a major crowd-pleaser.

Adding to its laurels, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has received an official invitation to the prestigious Busan Film Festival, a highly anticipated event scheduled to unfold from October 4th to October 13th, 2023. The film has been selected to feature in the coveted Open Cinema Section, a testament to its cinematic excellence.

The excitement within the team behind the movie is palpable, as they eagerly await the opportunity to showcase their creation on the international stage. More details regarding the screening and the cast and crew’s participation are expected to be unveiled soon, as mentioned in 123 Telugu.

This cinematic marvel, produced by the talented trio of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, boasts an ensemble cast featuring legendary actors such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and more, all delivering standout performances. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” had its global theatrical release on July 28, 2023, and the delightful melodies that accentuate the film’s storytelling are composed by none other than the musical maestro, Pritam. With its heartwarming narrative and stellar ensemble, the movie continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, cementing its place in Bollywood’s hall of fame.

