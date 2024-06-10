Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone the ‘queen of the big screen’ looking at her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ poster

Yesterday, an intriguing poster of actor Deepika Padukone was launched by the makers of Kalki 2898 AD and the fans instantly went into a frenzy.

Like the posters of Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, this one also left everyone wondering about the world of Kalki. In the poster, Padukone looks tensed and worried as she is looking somewhere. In the background, we see rock-like formations that add to the setting.

And just like the fans, Padukone’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh is her forever cheerleader. Singh, as mesmerized by the poster as we are, went on to share the same on his Instagram story, and while tagging Padukone, he wrote, ‘The Queen of the Big Screen’-

While the character details of the likes of Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are unknown yet, we recently saw the unveil of Bujji. Playing a crucial role in the film, ‘Bujji’ is Prabhas’s character Bhairava’s trusted best friend.

The makers recently released a ‘B&B: Bujji and Bhairava’ prelude on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, which introduced audiences to Bhairava and ‘Bujji’, while exploring their bond. Impressively, the mad machine from the ‘Kalki Cinematic Universe’ was launched in a spectacular, one-of-a-kind event in Hyderabad a few weeks ago.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.