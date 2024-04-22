Movies | News

Ranveer Singh files FIR against the AI-generated deepfake video; spokesperson confirms

In a recent development regarding the generation and circulation of the deepfake video, when asked, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh confirmed filing a police complaint and the FIR has been lodged for further investigation by Cyber Crime Cell.

It came across as quite a shock recently when actor Ranveer Singh became the latest victim of the menace sweeping the industry- a fake AI-generated deepfake video featuring the actor surfaced online in which he is purportedly heard voicing his political views. While the video, from the actor’s recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of Ranveer.

He also recently addressed and warned the audience on social media by writing, “Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn.”

Issuing the statement, the spokesperson said,

“Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.”.

For the uninitiated, a video of Singh purportedly voicing his political views and endorsing a particular political party was doing the rounds, and it was quick to go viral. However, it was soon confirmed that it was fake, where the video was made using an artificial intelligence voice clone.

Singh was the latest to be a victim of the same, where an array of actors and other celebrities have fallen prey to the same. It all started with actor Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video, which was condemned by superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, and received a lot of attention and support from other celebs.

