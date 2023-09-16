Ranveer Singh joins Singham universe as ‘Simmba’, shares BTS pictures with Ajay Devgn

In a recent social media post that has sent fans into a frenzy, Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh has unveiled exclusive pictures hinting at the highly-anticipated sequel to the iconic cop franchise, Singham. Sharing a glimpse of the exciting new project, Singh expressed his enthusiasm for reprising the beloved character of Simmba from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

The actor’s caption read, “शुभारंभ ! 🕉️🧿🙏🏽♥️ ✨💫 All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe – SIMMBA 👮🏻‍♂️ in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey ♥️🙏🏽 @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty.” With this announcement, Bollywood buffs can’t contain their excitement for another action-packed instalment in the iconic franchise.

Check out-

Singham: The iconic cop saga returns for another round

The Singham franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring the charismatic Ajay Devgn as the fearless police officer Bajirao Singham, has garnered a massive following since its inception. Known for its high-octane action sequences, powerful dialogues, and the unwavering commitment of its protagonist to uphold justice, Singham struck a chord with audiences across the nation.

The announcement of the sequel, assumably titled “Singham Again,” has reignited the enthusiasm of fans who have been eagerly waiting for the return of their beloved cop. With Ranveer Singh set to step into the shoes of Simmba, a character that earned him accolades and adoration in its own right, expectations are soaring for the action-packed extravaganza that is sure to follow.

Simmba joins the Singham universe

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Inspector Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao in the 2018 blockbuster “Simmba” was a massive hit, both critically and commercially. The film seamlessly integrated Simmba into Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, opening the door to crossover collaborations and exciting possibilities. Now, with the announcement of Simmba’s return in “Singham Again,” fans can anticipate a fusion of adrenaline-pumping action and charismatic storytelling as two iconic characters join forces to combat crime and serve justice.

As the anticipation for “Singham Again” continues to build, fans of the Singham franchise eagerly await more updates and a glimpse into the thrilling world of fearless cops and their relentless pursuit of truth and justice. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, under the direction of Rohit Shetty, are set to deliver another blockbuster that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on Bollywood aficionados and action movie enthusiasts alike.