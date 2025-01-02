Ranveer Singh’s look from ‘Dhurandhar’ goes viral; fans compare it to Khilji

Ranveer Singh is currently filming Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Recently, leaked pictures and videos from the set surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the actor in a distinctive new avatar.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen wearing a turban on screen for the first time. He is dressed in a suit, with visible injuries on his face. Another clip shows him in a kurta, sporting long, untamed hair and holding a cigarette. Reports indicate that Ranveer plays an R&AW agent in the film, which is based on real-life events from India’s intelligence history.

The leaked visuals have sparked conversations on social media, with fans drawing comparisons to his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. His rugged appearance, including a beard, long hair, and muscular build, has reminded many of his impactful role in the earlier film. In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen performing an action sequence, showcasing his intense look and demeanor.

The actor has been shooting in Amritsar, where he was also spotted visiting the Golden Temple alongside director Aditya Dhar and other cast members. This visit came shortly after Ranveer welcomed his first child, a daughter named Dua, with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, last year.

Dhurandhar is considered a significant project for Ranveer, especially after delays with Don 3 and the shelving of Raakshas. With the buzz around his new look, the film has already gained attention, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh welcomed his first child, a baby girl with wife and actor, Deepika Padukone recently.