Rashmika Mandanna opens up on “lack of recognition” for her role ‘Geetanjali’ in Animal, Read

Rashmika Mandanna, basking in the success of Pushpa 2 and Animal, recently opened up about how these milestone films have shaped her journey. While her role as Geetanjali in Animal had a lasting impact on audiences, the recognition for her performance only gained momentum after the massive success of Pushpa 2.

Initially, Animal didn’t bring the level of attention Rashmika may have deserved, but instead of being disheartened, she used it as fuel to deliver even better performances. Her hard work and persistence paid off, with Pushpa 2 not just earning her widespread acclaim but also smashing box-office records, crossing ₹1,000 crores within six days of its release.

Rashmika reflected on her bond with her co-stars and directors, describing her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun as transformative. Both actors, she said, brought out the best in her as an artist. She also credited filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sukumar for crafting stories where female characters are portrayed as strong and empowered, offering her roles with depth and meaning.

Her journey from Animal to Pushpa 2 is a story of resilience and growth. Whether it’s the understated yet impactful Geetanjali in Animal or her fiery role, Srivalli in Pushpa 2, Rashmika has shown versatility and an ability to connect with audiences on multiple levels. With her growing list of accomplishments, she has firmly cemented her position as one of Indian cinema’s most talented and beloved stars.