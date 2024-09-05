Reports: Fahadh Faasil to debut in Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic musical

Director Imtiaz Ali will be the key man to bring South star Fahadh Faasil to Bollywood!! Yes, if the reports that have come by are true, Fahadh Faasil, the Malayalam star who was last seen in the super-successful Aavesham, will soon be making his Bollywood debut. As we know, a lot of Malayalam actors have been on the elite list of filmmakers in Bollywood for their films. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has done Hindi films like Aiyaa, Aurangzeb, Naam Shabana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His brother Indrajith Sukumaran has lately been in the news for having shot for his Bollywood debut film with Anurag Kashyap. Now, it seems like the next in line for a Bollywood debut will be Fahadh Faasil, lovingly called FaFaa.

If reports are right, Imtiaz Ali and Fahadh have been in advanced talks over this next venture. The ace director has given Bollywood gems like ‘Socha Na Tha’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. It is said that Fahadh and Imtiaz have been in detailed discussions for a while. Reports also suggest that Imtiaz is very keen on casting Fahadh for the lead role. The same inclination has been shown by Fahadh too, who is otherwise quite choosy about his films.

Fahadh on the work front, will be seen in the Rajinikanth starrer film Vettaiyan soon. Fahadh has been looking to explore other markets in recent times, and it must be said that it is the right time for him to debut in Bollywood.

What’s more, the film that Imtiaz Ali is working on, is said to be a romantic musical, with Imtiaz brainstorming to finalize the female lead.

Are you all happy with the news of Fahadh’s Bollywood debut? We wish this happens!!