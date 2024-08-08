Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil’s First Look With Rajinikanth And Amitabh Bachchan From Vettaiyan Is Winning Hearts; Check Here

It’s the birthday today (8 August) of Malayalam heartthrob actor Fahadh Faasil, lovingly known as FaFaa. Fahadh has been an exceptional actor, who has time and again proven his mettle with his charisma and exquisite class as a performer. He has tried out innumerable roles, the good and the bad, and even the unimaginable ones. He has aced his performance in all the genres of films that he has undertaken. His recent release and sensational hit, Aavesham, has further emphasized that Fahadh is an actor par excellence. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, a lot of celebrities, well-wishers and peers from the industry are sending wishes to the actor. However, what caught us and bowled us over, is the first look of Fahadh from the film Vettaiyan. Initially, a solo picture of Fahadh was released, followed by a fantastic picture that had Fahadh along with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, his co-stars from the film.

As we know, Vettaiyan will be an action drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel. It is produced by Lyca Productions. The film has Rajinikanth playing the titular role. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen making his Tamil debut with this film. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and others will be part of the film’s cast.

The picture put up on social media sees the amalgamation of the Bollywood, Tamil and Malayalam cinemas with the great Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil posing for it.

Fahadh stands in the middle, while we can see Rajinikanth in his characteristic look of black. Amitabh Bachchan is well-suited in the picture.

You can check the picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Vettaiyan is slated to be a Diwali 2024 release.