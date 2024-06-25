Nayanthara Meets Fahadh Faasil And His Wife Nazriya Fahadh, Checkout Photos!

Nayanthara and Nazriya Fahadh are well-known actresses in the industry who made on-screen appearances in the “Raja Rani” movie, which they recently made a special reunion. Even though the two performers did not share screen space in Atlee’s film, they always maintained a friendly connection. Nazriya’s Instagram page shares cute pictures of her and Nayanthara with their spouses on the Instagram post. Take a look at the photos below!

Nazriya’s Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Nazriya Fahadh posted a picture of herself as she opts for a western look with Nayanthara, as they hug each other and flaunt their bright smile for the camera, showcasing their friendship bond. In the next picture, Nazriya kisses Nayanthara’s cheeks and opts for a pout face. Lastly, Nayanthara and Nazriya pose with their spouses, Vignesh Shivan and Fahadh Faasil, as they flaunt their big smiley faces for the picture.

By sharing the photos on Instagram, Nazriya Fahadh wrote, “Finally …. And all love, What took us so long for this day?” with three red hearts, a kiss, and a watery eyes emoji.

About Raja Rani Movie-

Raja Rani is a 2013 Indian Tamil-language romantic comedy-drama film directed by Atlee in his directorial debut. Produced by AR Murugadoss, it stars Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, and Nazriya Nazim, while Sathyaraj, Santhanam, and Sathyan appear in supporting roles. The movie got a positive review from the critics.

About Aavesham Movie-

Aavesham is a 2024 Indian Malayalam action comedy film produced by Nazriya Nazim, starring Fahadh Faasil as a lead role. The film was released on 11 April 2024, and critics praised for its direction and performances in the movie.

