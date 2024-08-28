100 Days to Go-Pushpa 2: The Rule Gears Up for December Release

The new poster features Allu Arjun, the film’s lead actor, in an intense look, complete with a bejeweled hand and curly hair. The poster has generated immense excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the highly successful Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. The film’s first part was a huge hit at the box office, with songs like Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami becoming smash hits. The film’s success can be attributed to its impressive star cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, who will all return for the second installment.

The film’s writer and director, Sukumar, has promised an iconic box office experience with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, has assured fans that the wait will be worth it, with a memorable experience awaiting them on the big screens.

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rising at the 69th National Film Awards last year, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film’s sequel. His performance in the first part of the film was widely praised, and fans eagerly await what he has in store for them in the second installment.

The film’s release date was initially set for August 15, but the makers shifted it to December 6 to ensure the best possible release. With a star-studded cast, impressive direction, and high production values, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Fans are eagerly counting down to the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the new poster has only added to the excitement. With just 100 days to go, the anticipation is building up, and it remains to be seen if the film will live up to the hype surrounding it. One thing is for sure, though – Pushpa 2: The Rule will be a wild ride.