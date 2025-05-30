Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Wraps Up Her Debut Film, Shares Emotional Note from Shoot Location

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who belongs to Bollywood’s famous Kapoor family, has completed the shooting of her debut film. Riddhima, who is the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, is in the news these days for her acting debut. She recently completed the shooting of her first film in Shimla and shared an emotional post on social media about this special journey.

Riddhima shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote,

“Firsts are always special. Because it’s those very “firsts” that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens.

#DKS”

It is clear from this post that the experience of shooting the film has been very special and emotional for Riddhima. She told that for 52 days, more than 200 people worked together to bring this beautiful story on screen.

During the shooting of this film, Riddhima’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was also present in Shimla. Although Riddhima did not confirm whether Neetu Kapoor is a part of the film or not, she said that her mother is with her and is enjoying this whole journey to the fullest.

Riddhima had earlier done a cameo in Netflix’s show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, but this is her first feature film. The name or plot of the film has not been revealed yet, but if reports going on social media are to be believed, Kapil Sharma can also be seen in it.

Riddhima also said that her family has given her full support in this new journey.

Now fans are eagerly waiting for this debut film of Riddhima. From the #DKS hashtag, it is being speculated that the name of the film may be related to this short form.

