Ranbir Kapoor on relationship with sister Riddhima, “I am not close to her as I would like to be”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is seldom known to open up too much and owing to the fact that he isn’t officially on any social media platforms, the mystery surrounding his life has reigned supreme even more.

However, on a rare occasion, Kapoor recently appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast and went on to have an in-depth conversation with him revealing several things which included his family life as well.

While he has still opened up on his tumultuous relationship with his father, late Rishi Kapoor, he has never spoken on his bond with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Talking about that in detail, Kapoor said, “My sister is two years elder to me. I love her and we shared a room together till I was in the 7th grade. Back then, she used to beat me up a lot more because she was bigger than me.”

He added, “Post that, she left for further education in London. By the time she came back, I went to New York for my studies. By the time I came back, she got married. So, I missed out on the good years of bonding with her. She’s married in Delhi, has a beautiful 13-year old daughter, Samara. I love my brother-in-law Bharat as well, he is a super guy. She’s happy and in a good space, and like any brother, I am happy for her.”

He concluded, “But I am not as close to her as I would like to be. Again, it goes back to that whole thing avoiding and detached. And this isn’t a case right now after I started working. Always been like that since my younger years. But now that I am a father, it makes me question everything. I feel like I was reborn due to my daughter. I never feared death but now that my daughter is right there, I fear it.”