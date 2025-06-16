Exclusive: Child actors Vidhaan Sharma and Swarna Pandey in Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut film Dadi Ki Shaadi

Dadi Ki Shaadi, the comedy-drama film starring Neetu Singh in the titular role, is in the news. The film, produced by R Take Studios, has renowned comedian Kapil Sharma playing a key role. The film has recently been highlighted for being the debut film of Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The film is being shot in Shimla presently. The film is heralded as a comic affair wherein the real-life mother and daughter pair of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be seen on the silver screen for the first time.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that child actors Vidhaan Sharma and Swarna Pandey will be part of the cast of the film.

As per a reliable source, “Vidhaan and Swarna will play the grandchildren of Neetu Kapoor and will have an engaging track with their dadi. They will play the kids of Riddhima.”

The film is about the remarriage of the grandmother, and how it pans out and gets executed.

As for Vidhaan, he has been part of projects Sooryavanshi, The Sky Is Pink, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Qurbaan Hua etc. Swarna has starred in Yeh Hai Chhatein, Meet, Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damayan.

We buzzed them but did not get through to them.

