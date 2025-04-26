When Salman Khan Became a Bartender at Riddhima Kapoor’s Wedding

Salman Khan’s presence at any event is bound to leave an impression, and an incident from Riddhima Kapoor’s wedding is proof of that. Recently, an old memory resurfaced through an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The story, shared during their conversation, offered an amusing look at what happens when a superstar steps into an unexpected role.

Host Kapil Sharma posed a lighthearted question about whether Salman Khan really manned the bar during Riddhima’s wedding. The Kapoor family confirmed it without hesitation. Neetu Kapoor went on to explain how Salman had voluntarily offered to serve drinks during the celebrations.

According to her, Salman approached her and expressed interest in taking over the bar for the night. She agreed, not anticipating the chain of events that would follow. With Salman behind the counter, the bar area quickly became the highlight of the evening.

Soon after, Rishi Kapoor was informed by one of the staff that the liquor supply was running out quicker than expected. Surprised by this update, Rishi decided to investigate. Upon looking into the matter, it became clear that the issue wasn’t the consumption itself, but rather the repeated visits to the bar by the guests.

Neetu Kapoor shared that many guests weren’t actually drinking what they were served. Instead, they were discarding their drinks quietly just so they could return to the bar again. The real attraction was the opportunity to interact with Salman Khan, who was cheerfully serving guests himself.

What began as a fun idea turned into a bit of a logistical issue. Eventually, Rishi Kapoor had to step in and personally ask Salman to step away from the bar to help bring the evening back to its planned flow.

Despite appearing together only once onscreen in Yeh Hai Jalwa, Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor shared a cordial relationship. This behind-the-scenes story reflects that connection, while also highlighting how Salman’s actions, even unintentional, can shift the energy of an entire event.