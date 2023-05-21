Shying Away From The Shine: Famous Celebrity Kids Who Didn't Choose Acting

The Hindi entertainment industry, aka Bollywood, is one industry which is blessed to have some of the biggest and most talented superstars in the country. While some make it on their own, some also get to enjoy generational privilege. While a lot of such individuals automatically enter the industry as actors, many actually choose to stay away from the shine. Come check out

When it comes to an industry like Bollywood, generational privilege is something that’s often spoken about and why not. Well, in an industry where people work and toil day in and day out just to get some sort of identity, the easiest access is always for those who come from film families. Yes, there’s no doubt about the fact that be it someone with a film background or without, both of them have to prove their mettle in front of the audience. However, the ‘struggle’ is quite different. As actor Siddhant Chaturvedi once pointed out in front of Ananya Panday during a round table conference saying, “Jahaan hamaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai”. Well, whether we accept it or not, that is indeed the case and how.

Just like having no filmy background doesn’t guarantee failure, similarly, having a filmy clan doesn’t guarantee success either. While we always talk about star kids and their acting potential and ‘stardom factor’ all the time, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not always that we speak about those individuals who chose to be away from the world of glitz, glamour and limelight despite having all the luxury, free pass and access to enter the industry and be a part of movies at will. Well, let’s check out a list of such individuals who chose to be away from the limelight despite the big names that they are associated with:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: She is the daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor. She is into jewellery business and far from the world of movies and entertainment.

Navya Naveli Nanda: She’s the granddaughter of the one and only ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood aka Amitabh Bachchan and as per reports in media, she’s made it crystal clear that she’s looking forward to working with her father Nikhil Nanda in their family business, way away from cinema.

Trishala Dutt: She’s the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and she is a trained psychologist and entrepreneur. She manages her own business and also practices psychology in New York.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda: She’s Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter and Abhishek Bachchan’s sister. She’s an author and entrepreneur. Not just that, a few years back, she also launched her own fashion brand called MXS and also her first novel titled Paradise Towers.

Aaliyah Kashyap: She’s the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and right from the very beginning, media reports suggest that she’s not interested in showbiz and henceforth wants to do something else away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Ahana Deol: She’s the gorgeous offspring of none other than legendary pair of Dharmendra and Hema Malini and guess what? She’s an Odissi dancer by profession.

Saba Pataudi: She is Saif and Soha Ali Khan’s sister and just like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, she is also into the jewellery design. Economic Times reports that she’s into jewellery design.

Krishna Shroff: Last but certainly not least, we must talk about Krishna Shroff. She’s the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff. While both Jackie and Tiger found their passion in films and entertainment, Krishna found her love in the world of fitness. She runs the famous Matrix gym in Mumbai and is a proud fitness enthusiast and influencer, away from the ‘filmy charcha and limelight’.

Well, seeing these individuals and their examples right in front of us, just validates the fact even more that just because your dad or mom is a famous actor, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you, too, have to be a part of the same profession. At the end of the day, it’s about realizing your inner calling, following your passion and chasing your dreams with ‘open eyes’ and a practical mindset.