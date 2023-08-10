ADVERTISEMENT
Sanjay Dutt's Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt taking to his Instagram account, wished his beloved daughter Trishala Dutt on her birthday. Take a look at the adorable photo video

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Aug,2023 17:15:03
Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. He is lovingly also called ‘Munna Bhai’ due to his top performance in the blockbuster comedy film Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003. The actor has three children from his two marriages. And Trishala Dutt is a daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma. Today is Trishala’s birthday, and Sanjay shared his warm wish on Instagram.

Sanjay Dutt’s Warm Birthday Wish For Trishala Dutt

Today Sanjay’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt turns 35-year-old born on 10th August 1988. Taking to Instagram, her father shared an adorable photo video and expressed his love in a long paragraph. It seems that Sanjay Dutt took the time to make this special video for his beloved daughter. He merged all the adorable and cozy pictures into a single video.

While in the long paragraph, Sanjay Dutt wished Happy Birthday Princess! He wished her joy and success. The actor feels pride to watch her grow, she is a shining star, and he is grateful for every time spent with her. And also mentioned that always keep in mind how much she is loved. Undoubtedly this emotional and cute birthday wish would have made Trishala’s birthday more special.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Happy birthday Princess! May God bless you with joy and success. Watching you grow fills my heart with pride. You are the shining star in my life, and I’m grateful for every moment we share. Happy birthday once again, my Princess. Always remember how deeply you are loved. @trishaladutt.”

What’s your reaction to this adorable birthday wish from Sanjay Dutt? Please drop in the comments.

