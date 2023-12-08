RIP: Mehmood Junior passes away due to stage four cancer at 67

Veteran actor Mehmood Junior, who celebrated for his unforgettable roles in classic films such as Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker, succumbed to stage four stomach cancer at his Mumbai residence, as per reports in Times Of India. He breathed his last at the age of 67.

The devastating news, confirmed by the actor’s close friend Salam Kazi, came as a shock to many in the industry and beyond. Mehmood’s health had taken a severe downturn during his valiant battle against cancer, a battle that emerged only a month ago, catching friends, fans, and colleagues by surprise. Unfortunately, the disease had already advanced, deeply impacting his lungs and other vital organs, with a grim prognosis of only 40 days.

Fellow industry stalwart Johnny Lever, a close friend of Mehmood Junior, stood steadfast by his side throughout the challenging times. Lever not only visited the ailing actor daily but also provided unwavering support, showcasing the solidarity that often characterizes deep bonds forged in the world of entertainment.

“My father passed away at 2.00 am following his battle with stomach cancer. He was in a critical condition for the last 17 days. He had lost 35-40 kgs in a month,” Hasnain, Junior Mehmood’s younger son, told PTI. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Sayyed’s burial ceremony is scheduled at the Santacruz cemetery later today, where close friend Salaam Kazi told PTI that he would be laid to rest beside his mother. The cemetery also houses the remains of Mohammed Rafi and Dilip Kumar.

The industry mourns the loss of a seasoned performer, and tributes pour in from all quarters. Mehmood’s journey in the world of entertainment has left an indelible mark, and his absence will be deeply felt.