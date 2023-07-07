ADVERTISEMENT
RIP: Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Devi passes away, Son Namashi confirms

Shantirani Chakraborty peacefully departed on Friday, leaving behind cherished memories and a profound sense of loss for her family and loved ones. The film fraternity and fans extend their condolences to Mithun Chakraborty and his family during this difficult time.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jul,2023 16:36:42
Mithun Chakraborty has suffered yet another loss as he mourns the passing of his mother, Shantirani Chakraborty. Approximately three years after the demise of his father, this recent tragedy has left the iconic actor and his family grieving. Mithun, who hails from Jorabagan in Kolkata, had moved to Mumbai with his mother after achieving fame in the entertainment industry. Shantirani Chakraborty peacefully departed on Friday, leaving behind cherished memories and a profound sense of loss for her family and loved ones. The film fraternity and fans extend their condolences to Mithun Chakraborty and his family during this difficult time.

Mithun’s son Namashi has confirmed the news, talking to Anandabazar Patrika, saying, “Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.” Additionally, he has mentioned that his father, who is also an actor, is currently stranded in Bengaluru due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, despite the challenging circumstances, he is making every effort to travel to Mumbai to participate in the last rites and bid a final farewell to his mother. The family is navigating these difficult circumstances and hoping for a safe and timely reunion during this period of mourning.

Nimashi Chakraborty, the youngest of the four children of Mithun Chakraborty, has entered the film industry. Following the footsteps of her elder siblings, Mahaakshay, Dishani, and Ushmey Chakraborty, Nimashi recently made her Bollywood debut in the movie “Bad Boy” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This marked an exciting milestone in Nimashi’s journey as she stepped into the world of cinema, carrying forward her family’s legacy in the entertainment industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

