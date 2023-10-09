RIP!! Taal movie fame actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away

Gujarati and Hindi film and TV actress Bhairavi Vaidya, who is popular for her motherly roles passed away yesterday (8 October). Bhairavi is known for her films Taal, Hamraaz, What’s Your Rashi, Heri Pheri, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke etc. She was last seen on TV in Colors show Nima Denzongpa. She has also been a popular Gujarati theatre actor.

The actress received a lot of appreciation for her role of Janaki in the Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai starrer film Taal.

A report on gujaratimidday confirmed the death of the thespian actress who has been in the acting field for 45 years now. According to the report, Bhairavi was suffering from cancer and was waging a battle. Actors Babul Bhavasar, Dilip Rawal, Pratik Gandhi, and Gujarati actor Rishabh Joshi mourned the loss of the great actress.

Pratik Gandhi said, “I got a chance to work with him in the film ‘Ventilator’. We had a good bonding. He was very affectionate. I had seen him perform on stage and television as a child and always admired his performances. I can’t forget his smiling face.”

RIP!!

We send in our condolences to the departed soul and pray that the family gains strength to bear this loss.