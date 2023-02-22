Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are three of the most respected and appreciated actors that we have in the country. Whenever we think of the three of them together, without any element of doubt, the first thing that comes to our mind is ‘Hera Pheri’. Be it the OG ‘Hera Pheri’ or ‘Phirr Hera Pheri’, we have truly loved them, their friendship and mutual camaraderie everywhere wherever we have seen them. For quite some time, fans and admirers were eagerly waiting for a big update around them coming together for the third time for the next installment of Hera Pheri. Well, finally, the big update is here ladies and gentlemen.

The movie has now already gone on floors and well, we simply can’t keep calm for all the good reasons. The first viral photo of the three of them in their special ‘Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao’ avatar is finally out and well, we are totally going LOL. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and amazing for real, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com