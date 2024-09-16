Raaj Shaandilyaa on getting Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal together – “Not Hera Pheri 3 but something similar”

All of us are still waiting and perhaps, will keep waiting till Hera Pheri 3 happens. The wait to even hoping that the third instalment happens one fine day is real and even today, one doesn’t know if it will happen or not. But director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is best known for his directorials like Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2 recently went on to open up and share some interesting things about the prospect of having Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty together in a film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shaandilyaa opened up and he first said that he was discussing Hera Pheri 3 with Kumar but it didn’t work out and he moved on to Dream Girl 2. He said that he didn’t understand the world of Hera Pheri 3 back then but since then, he has been developing something similar for Kumar and he will narrate to him very soon.

Shaandilyaa also said how the world of Hera Pheri had elements of chaos and fun which he has kept in mind and to have the trio of Kumar, Rawal and Shetty in a trio-led film, warrants a great script that he has developed for them, and it will work out soon.

Shaandilyaa is currently all set and rolling to have his third directorial up for release next month in the form of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video that stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.