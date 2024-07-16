Ritabhari Chakraborty Brings the Painful Life of a Police Officer’s Wife to the Big Screen

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the talented Bengali actress, is all set to impress the audience with her latest role in ‘Bahurupi’, a Puja film directed by Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Ritabhari plays the character of ‘Pari,’ the wife of a police officer, Sumant Gho. She has delved deep into the life of a real-life police officer’s wife to portray the character.

In an interview, Ritabhari revealed that she had to fight with her own emotions to connect with the character of ‘Pari,’ who is always living in fear of losing her husband. She said, “A police husband never belongs to his wife. He is society’s first.”

Ritabhari understood the pain and struggle of a police officer’s wife, who has to live alone, away from her husband, due to his profession. She said, “I bled inside to connect with the character. I cried thinking about ‘Pari’.”

Ritabhari’s character, ‘Pari,’ is inspired by the life of a real-life police officer’s wife, Srimant Banerjee’s wife. Ritabhari understoodand the struggles and pain of a police officer’s wife through her research. She said, “I had to fight with myself every moment while portraying this character. All of Pari’s fight is with himself.”

The actress’s performance in ‘Bahurupi’ is expected to be a standout, and her portrayal of ‘Pari’ is sure to make the audience think about the character long after the film is over. Ritabhari’s dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with her character on a deeper level is sure to impress the audience.

‘Bahurupi’ is a film that explores the life of a police officer’s wife, and Ritabhari’s performance is the heart of the film. Her character, ‘Pari,’ is a strong and emotional portrayal of a woman who is struggling to cope with the pain of her husband’s absence. The film is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates good cinema, and Ritabhari’s performance will surely be remembered for a long time.