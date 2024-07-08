Ritabhari Chakraborty Undergoes Surgery Again

Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has undergone surgery once again, this time for gallbladder stones. The actress, who has been hospitalized for over a week, has been experiencing physical discomfort for the past month. Despite her health issues, Ritabhari has completed the shooting of her upcoming film, ‘Bahurupi’.

According to medical sources, Ritabhari was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of heartburn and other symptoms. Upon further examination, it was discovered that she had stones in her gallbladder, requiring immediate surgery. This is not the first time the actress has undergone surgery, having had multiple operations within the past two years.

Ritabhari’s fans were concerned when a nurse from the hospital posted a picture with the actress on social media, revealing her hospitalization. The nurse’s caption praised Ritabhari’s simplicity and humility, stating that she held her hand and spoke with her for an hour and a half after the surgery. The nurse also wished the actress a speedy recovery.

Ritabhari’s mother, Shatrupa Sanyal, and sister, Chitrangada, were by her during her hospitalization. The actress is currently resting and recovering from the surgery. Her fans have been wishing her a speedy recovery on social media, hoping to see her back on screen soon.

Ritabhari’s upcoming film, ‘Bahurupi,’ is set to release on Christmas, where she will be seen alongside Abir Chatterjee. The actress has already generated buzz with her new look in the film, and her fans eagerly await her return to the big screen.

Despite her health issues, Ritabhari has shown remarkable strength and dedication to her craft. Her fans hope for her speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action soon.