Rituparna Sengupta Cooks Hilsa & Shrimp for Prosenjit Chatterjee: But Why?

Tollywood’s iconic pair, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, are set to reunite on screen after working together on 50 films. This time, they will share screen space for a cooking oil campaign, marking their debut together in an advertisement.

According to sources, the ad film will be shot at Technicians Studio in Tollygunge, where an elaborate set of a traditional Bengali Banedi house has been constructed. The interior set, designed by Anand Adhya, exudes class and elegance with authentic decor and wall colors.

Adopted duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee directed the ad film, which aims to highlight the importance of cooking and sharing meals together, particularly during festivals. Pratip Mukherjee will handle the camera.

Rituparna will be seen cooking and feeding Prosenjit a variety of Bengali dishes, including hilsa-shrimp, luchi, potato stew, and lamb meat. The shoot will continue throughout the day, with a special puja scheduled beforehand.

A source close to the project revealed that Prosenjit, known for his love of traditional Bengali cuisine, has specific dietary preferences and will only eat certain foods, including cucumber and sour yogurt.

This reunion has generated immense excitement among fans, eager to see the iconic pair on screen again. With their undeniable chemistry and impeccable acting skills, Prosenjit and Rituparna are sure to make this ad film memorable.

While the director duo remained tight-lipped about the project, sources indicate that the ad film will emphasize the significance of cooking and bonding over meals, particularly during festivals.

As the shooting commences, fans can expect a visual treat, with Prosenjit and Rituparna recreating the magic of their on-screen partnership. Will this reunion spark a new chapter in their collaborative journey? Only time will tell.