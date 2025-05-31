Sad News! Lara Dutta’s Father Passes Away; Family Mourns

Bollywood’s well-known actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta’s father, retired Wing Commander L.K. Dutta passed away in Mumbai recently. His last rites were performed on Friday, which Lara attended along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi along with other members of the grieving family.

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed by the family so far and no detailed statement has been issued.

Lara Dutta was very close to her father. In a YouTube show, Tellis Like It Is, she talked about her father’s struggles and inspirational life. She had told me,

“My father joined the Indian Air Force at a very young age. He flew helicopters and fought for the country in three wars 1965, 1969 and 1971. At the age of 41, he had his first heart attack and after that, he was retired from flying. He only knew how to fly, but life tied him to the ground. At that time he had three children and the youngest was only 3 years old. He had no job, no degree, but he never gave up.”

Lara also shared that during that difficult time, her family shifted to Bangalore, which was called a ‘retirement paradise’ at that time.

“I was just three years old, and Papa had no job. Life was very difficult and full of struggle.”

Lara Dutta also wrote an emotional note on her father’s birthday on May 12 this year. This date is very special in her life because on this day she also won the title of Miss Universe.

“Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions…..the 12th of May…….. a significant day in my life! Not just my Dad’s birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe, 25 years ago! Time certainly flies!!! Marked the day yesterday with a puja to celebrate my father’s life, knowing well how fleeting and fragile life is, it’s important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us. Thank you for the love and for your companionship over the last 25 years!”

During the funeral, Lara and her family wore white clothes and bid their beloved a final farewell in a very peaceful atmosphere. Her pain is clearly visible in the video and pictures, but at the same time, it also feels that she is proud of her father’s legacy and his sacrifices.

Talking about the work front, Lara Dutta will soon be seen in the film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. But right now she is going through this sad time for her family.

On behalf of the IWMBuzz family, deepest condolences and tributes to Lara Dutta and her family in this difficult time. May the departed soul rest in peace.