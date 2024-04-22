“We were relentless in our pursuit to get Lara Dutta on board” – Director Santosh Singh on ‘Ranneeti – Balakot & Beyond’

In the landscape of modern entertainment, where heroes often remain unsung, there are rare moments when their valorous tales are etched onto screens, immortalizing their sacrifices. Director Santosh Singh is on the brink of unraveling one such saga with his upcoming series, “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.” Now, the director opens up about his series, sharing insights that transcend mere filmmaking.

Director Santosh Singh peels back the layers of his creative process, offering poignant insights that went into the making of this series. “‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’ is a series inspired by true events, namely the Pulwama blast and its aftermath leading up to the Balakot airstrikes and the aerial combat that occurred between India and Pakistan after a hiatus of 50 years. While these events unfolded before our eyes, what remains unknown to many is the behind-the-scenes action in the war rooms—the planning, plotting, and execution. It’s the war of narrative and perception, the drama unfolding behind those closed doors, that fascinated me and inspired me to undertake this series.” says Singh.

Talking about authenticity and the pursuit of truth, Singh confronts the daunting task of navigating conflicting versions of history and says, “When you claim that your film or show draws inspiration from real events, there’s a heightened expectation from the audience regarding its credibility and authenticity, particularly when it involves our armed forces and defence establishment.” Santosh continues, “Entertainment stems from the drama inherent in the events themselves. The reality of this event surpasses any scripted drama, so our focus was simply on capturing it accurately. We aimed to keep the story as close to reality as possible, straightforward, and simple. We took a practical approach by portraying there’s no clear villain in this story. It’s about two countries and their people, each doing what they believe is best for their nation’s safety. Viewing the emotions through this lens allowed us to capture them in a genuine and meaningful way.”

He further adds, “As a director, there’s no margin for error in such a sensitive narrative space. The events surrounding this whole incident are classified, resulting in multiple conflicting versions of what actually happened . Therefore, conducting thorough research and pinpointing the most accurate portrayal was the most difficult task. Our writers faced lots of challenges navigating through many drafts until we achieved the level of accuracy and authenticity required to do justice to this kind of story.”

Reflecting on the profound impact of one pivotal scene, Santosh opens up about the challenges of recreating the Pulwama bus blast. “One moment that deeply impacted me was recreating the Pulwama bus blast and filming the aftermath—the sight of the soldiers’ lifeless bodies. The emotions on set were palpable, and a sombre silence enveloped the entire crew,” he recounts. “It was difficult to comprehend the magnitude of grief.”

Talking about the star cast, the director finds himself blessed with an ensemble cast that breathes life into his vision. “I consider myself fortunate to have such an amazing cast for “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.” Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, Satyajeet Dubey, Akansha Singh, and Elnaz Nourozi were quite an ensemble that me and my creative team were able to put together. They are not only exceptional actors but also individuals with great positive energy and vibe. This dynamic was crucial for the scale of the show we aimed to achieve. Jimmy Shergill was always our first choice for his role, and his portrayal in the show will demonstrate why. When it came to casting Lara Dutta’s character, we came across a few names, but it was her who stood out to us. She’s an extremely strong personality, and that’s what we were looking for. We were relentless in our pursuit to have her on board, and she proved to be an absolute delight to work with.”

‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond,’ produced by Sphire Origins, the series is all set to release on Jio Cinemas on April 25th.