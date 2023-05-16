Exclusive: Het Thakkar to feature in Voot's next

Het Thakkar who has been seen in TV shows Anupamaa, Ishqbaaaz etc, will feature in a pivotal role in Voot's upcoming series produced by Sphere Origin.

Actor Het Thakkar who has featured in TV shows Anupamaa, Ishqbaaaz etc, has had a good stint in the OTT platform. He has been part of the projects Bombay Begums, Parchhayee, Dr Arora etc, and will now be part of the cast of the upcoming web series titled Grey Wars. On TV, he was also seen in Shrimad Bhagwat and Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki. Grey Wars is directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Sphere Origin. This series is also called Ranneeti, and the makers will soon work on the final title for the series.

IWMBuzz.com has earlier exclusively reported about Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Suneel Sinha, Ashish Kaul, Sikandar Kharbanda, Saadhika Syal being part of this series.

We now hear of Het Thakkar playing a very important role.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Voot, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited about this upcoming web series? The stellar cast of the series will blow your minds for sure.

Het Thakkar was part of the film Gumraah.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.